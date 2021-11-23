Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,151 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000.

Shares of ITQRU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

