Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

