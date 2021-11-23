Citigroup Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $100.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

