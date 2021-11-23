City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

City has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

City stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.64. City has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. Analysts expect that City will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in City by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at about $904,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

