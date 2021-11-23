CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

