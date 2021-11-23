CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.09.
CK Asset Company Profile
