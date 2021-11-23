Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $33.88 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

