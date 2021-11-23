Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 739,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

