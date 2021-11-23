Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.

Shares of NET traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.65. 4,520,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

