Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

