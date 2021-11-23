Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
TSE CCA traded up C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.44. 211,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.04. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$93.15 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.