Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

TSE CCA traded up C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$99.44. 211,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.04. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$93.15 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6658403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

