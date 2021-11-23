Coinbase Global (COIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $337.00 to $387.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Coinbase Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

10/14/2021 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $444.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 688,323 shares of company stock valued at $208,332,234 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

