Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.