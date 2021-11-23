Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 116.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

