Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,915 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

