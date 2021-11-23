Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

RCKT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

