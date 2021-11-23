Comerica Bank Has $3.42 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,222. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.