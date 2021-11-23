Comerica Bank Sells 4,444 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Bbva USA bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $97.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,418 shares of company stock valued at $780,879. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

