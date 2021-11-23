Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Comerica were worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.