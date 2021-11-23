Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

