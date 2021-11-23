Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.