Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CODYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

