Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
