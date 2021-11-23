Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFRUY. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

