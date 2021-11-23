Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7066 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.3%.

Shares of CCU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 185,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 146.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

