Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

