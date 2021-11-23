Contrasting Air Canada (ACDVF) & The Competition

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Air Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.79 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -41.75

Air Canada’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air Canada and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 643 2118 3069 189 2.47

Air Canada currently has a consensus price target of $28.90, suggesting a potential upside of 58.44%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -11.82% -73.31% -3.31%

Risk and Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Canada rivals beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

