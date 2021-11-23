Contrasting CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 8.70 -$48.29 million ($0.35) -2.69 Ambrx Biopharma $13.67 million 30.56 -$16.54 million N/A N/A

Ambrx Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ambrx Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 317.55%. Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 201.47%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -175.18% -49.87% -32.52% Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other cancers, as well as other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. In addition, it is developing ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the Ã and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell; and ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers. The company has license agreements with NovoCodex, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Agensys, Inc., Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., University of California, BeiGene, Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and The California Research Institute of Biomedical Research, AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Elanco Animal Health. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

