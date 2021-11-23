Contrasting Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.81 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -4.30 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.22 $18.19 billion $3.94 31.66

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.93% 29.71% 19.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $133.15, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

