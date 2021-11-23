Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 10,979.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 171,824 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ENOR opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.