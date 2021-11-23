Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.