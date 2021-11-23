Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) versus Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Head to Head Comparison

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 58.34%. Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.52, indicating a potential upside of 76.41%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.35 $37.52 million $0.37 7.74 Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.63 $203.60 million $0.15 28.40

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

