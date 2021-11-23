Corbenic Partners LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 32,809 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.01. The company had a trading volume of 382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $493.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

