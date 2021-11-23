Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 6,995 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 71,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.