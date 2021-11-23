Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 130,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $114.44 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

