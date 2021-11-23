Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Corning by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $3,484,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

