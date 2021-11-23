Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

