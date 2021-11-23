Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 573 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

