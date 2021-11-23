Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 229,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

