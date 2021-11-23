Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 401 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,143. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

