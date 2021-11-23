CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Robert W. Holthausen Sells 7,258 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRAI stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.91. 829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,472. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $779.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.86.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter worth about $811,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.