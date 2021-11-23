Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL stock traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

