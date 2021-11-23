Credit Suisse AG Has $1.08 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

