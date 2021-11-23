Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

