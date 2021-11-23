Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.89.

CEQP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

