CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CRH stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CRH by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CRH by 14.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CRH by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in CRH by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

