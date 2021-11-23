Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 171,805 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 430,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

