Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 171,805 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.
- On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.
NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 430,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,730. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
