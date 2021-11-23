Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 22,578 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 430,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

