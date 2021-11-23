Critical Survey: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $179.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 46.78% 6.10% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.76 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -53.00 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.74 $770.96 million $6.58 30.96

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Paramount Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

