Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,140.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £101.40 ($132.48) and last traded at GBX 9,942 ($129.89), with a volume of 184165 shares. The stock had previously closed at £100.35 ($131.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 54.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.