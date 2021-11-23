Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,140.00

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £101.40 ($132.48) and last traded at GBX 9,942 ($129.89), with a volume of 184165 shares. The stock had previously closed at £100.35 ($131.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The firm has a market cap of £13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 54.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

