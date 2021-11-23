Crust (CRU) Market Cap Reaches $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009063 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.18 or 0.00340573 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.16 or 0.00677300 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

