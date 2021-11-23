CryptoEnergy Price Up 283% Over Last Week (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00006941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $109,279.52 and approximately $255.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoEnergy has traded up 283% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CryptoEnergy (CRYPTO:CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

